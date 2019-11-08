Revealed! The five-figure financial boost that could be heading to Blackpool

Blackpool could benefit from a five-figure financial boost today – courtesy of the FA Cup’s increased prize fund.

The Tangerines welcome Morecambe in the first round of the competition this afternoon – with a healthy financial reward available for the winner.

Unlike the Carabao Cup, winners in each round of the FA Cup are able to benefit from the competition’s substantial prize fund, which sees £36,000 on offer to the winners of first round ties.

That means either Blackpool or Morecambe will be scooping that sum this weekend.

The prize money remains the same if the game goes to a replay but, while there is consolation prize money on offer for losing sides in the qualifying rounds, there are no such financial rewards from the first round proper onwards.

And should Simon Grayson's men be able to mount a successful FA Cup run this term, they could see more minor financial boosts heading their way.

Here’s the full prize money available in this year’s FA Cup:

- First Round - winning sides receive £36,000

- Second Round – winning sides receive £54,000

- Third Round - winning sides receive £135,000

- Fourth Round – winning sides receive – £180,000

- Fifth Round – winning sides receive £360,000

- Quarter Final – winning sides receive £720,000

- Semi Final – winning sides receive £1.8m; losing sides receive £900,000

- Final – winner receives £3.6m; runner-up receives £1.8m

Blackpool could also pocket a broadcast fee of around £75,000 if any of their ties are selected to be televised.