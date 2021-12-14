Revealed: How many players Blackpool need to have available to complete a game amid rise in Covid-19 cases

This is according to the latest EFL guidance amid a predicted rise in Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks and months.

A number of Premier League and Championship games have been postponed in recent days due to a rising number of positive Covid tests as a result of the new Omicron variant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR boss Mark Warburton, whose side had to postpone their Monday night game against Sheffield United, revealed his club had four positive cases with two more displaying symptoms.

He also revealed a number of unvaccinated players were having to self-isolate having come into contact with others who had tested positive.

In line with the Premier League and the FA, EFL clubs are expected to do all they can to fulfil fixtures – with an expectation from the Football League that a game should proceed if 14 fit players are available.

However, it is the decision of individual clubs as to whether they can fulfil a fixture, rather than the EFL. Clubs have to explain the circumstances behind any postponement to the league afterwards, with an investigation carried out.

There are growing concerns of fixture disruption as a result of the new Omicron variant

The EFL concede that eradicating transmission of Covid-19 between players and staff of its clubs is impossible, but steps can be taken to manage it – including recent suggestions to stagger training types, group players and staff according to their vaccination status and suspend the practice of sharing hotel rooms on away trips.

According to the EFL’s regulations, “in the event of any league match not being played owing to … causes over which neither club has any control” the game should be rearranged to a date mutually arranged, but at the earliest possible opportunity.

The new date, according to league rules, must be agreed within seven days.