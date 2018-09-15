Red cards were 'harsh' says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips believes the red cards shown to Donervon Daniels and Marc Bola during their 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle today were "harsh".

MATCH REPORT: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Blackpool

The Seasiders ended this afternoon's game with nine men after the pair were shown straight reds in injury time, as Pool desperately looked to cling on to their one-goal lead.

Bizarrely, McPhillips appeared to suggest Daniels and Bola were given their marching orders for tussling with each other as Blackpool prepared to defend a stoppage time corner.

Daniels and Bola are now likely to serve a three-game suspension, although they do have the option of appealing.

McPhillips was critical of the decision from referee Neil Hair, arguing straight reds were unnecessary as no punches or headbutts were traded.

“It was mayhem, carnage," he said.

"The injury time ended up being six minutes in the end. They put up four and they played just over six. Did the two lads getting sent off take two minutes? I don’t think so.

“I’m really disappointed with the referee’s performance. He’s a nice guy and he didn’t mean it.

“We should have had it wrapped up anyway, but to say the least some of the fouls he gave against us - which weren’t fouls, if you know football you just know they’re not fouls - and there were some strange decisions.

“Even at the end with the two lads, I thought it was harsh.

“Whatever has happened I don’t know, we’ll discuss it on Monday. Something has happened and Donervon is not happy with something, that’s for sure.

“The lads are competitive, they want to win. Obviously they were putting us under the cosh at the end, like you’d expect. We did the same last week to Bradford.

“I thought the spirit and commitment was again all there, it’s what all these lads are all about. I think we shaded a tough game.”

The strange incident came after another impressive result for McPhillips' men, who extended their run to nine games unbeaten thanks to Mark Cullen's first-half effort.

The Seasiders, who remain ninth, have still yet to concede a goal on their travels in the league this season.

“I don’t think anyone can argue we deserved the three points," McPhillips added.

“It was a hard game but I thought we carved out some outstanding chances."