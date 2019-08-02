'Records are there to be broken': Simon Grayson aiming to right wrongs of Blackpool's defeats against Bristol Rovers last season

Blackpool will be seeking revenge during this weekend's season opener when they come up against a Bristol Rovers side they lost convincingly to last term both home and away.

The Seasiders haven't won in four attempts against the Gas, losing three of those previous outings.

Their last win against the South West outfit came all the way back in 2000, when Pool ran out 2-1 winners at Bloomfield Road.

Pool's record against Bristol Rovers was especially bad last season, going down to 3-0 and 4-0 defeats respectively.

“Thanks for that positivity," Grayson joked, when reminded of Pool's record against the Gas last season.

“I always say records are there to be broken and voodoos are there to be changed.

“All I will say is that Bristol Rovers were the team I beat last day of the season at Leeds to get promoted, so it works in different manners.

“It’s a new era for us, it’s a different group of players that can go and achieve something regardless of who we play.”

There is better news in the record books in the form of Bristol Rovers' poor form on the opening day of the season.

The Gas have won just one of their past 10 curtain raisers, losing eight.

The Seasiders are expected to be without midfielder Matty Virtue this weekend, the midfielder missing out with a thigh injury he picked up in the pre-season friendly win at AFC Fylde.

Otherwise the club are able to boast a clean bill of health.

Grayson added: “Matty probably won't be involved but other than that, everybody else is fit and raring to go and there’s a real good feel about the place.”