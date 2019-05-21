Recently released Blackpool striker links up with Ian Evatt at Barrow

Scott Quigley has linked up with former Blackpool favourite Ian Evatt at Barrow following his release from Bloomfield Road.

READ MORE: My best is yet to come for Blackpool says Jay Spearing



The striker was recently released by Blackpool after failing to score a goal during his two years at the club.

The 26-year-old signed for the Seasiders during Gary Bowyer's tenure in August 2017, Pool paying Welsh side The New Saints an initial fee of £35,000.

Later that month he made his debut in the Checkatrade Trophy draw against Wigan Athletic, before going on to make a further 13 appearances for Pool that season.

In January he joined National League side Wrexham on loan, where he netted eight times in 17 games.

Quigley didn't see a minute of action for Blackpool this season, scoring just three goals in his loan spells at Port Vale and Halifax.

He's now signed a three-year deal with National League side Barrow, who are managed by former Seasider Ian Evatt.

The striker will line up against his former club when Blackpool take on the Cumbrian side in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 20.