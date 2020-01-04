Reading v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Build-up, team news and action from FA Cup third round tie at Madejski Stadium The Madejski Stadium is the venue for today's FA Cup third round tie Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up It's a break from league matters for Blackpool today as they head to the Madejski Stadium to face Championship side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup. Follow our live blog below for regular updates throughout the day: Why Blackpool's FA Cup third round clash with Reading will kick off at 3:01pm Blackpool new boys Grant Ward and Jordan Thorniley may only make the bench for Reading FA Cup tie