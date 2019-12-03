Reading's Charlie Adam describes FA Cup reunion with Blackpool as the 'perfect tie'

Charlie Adam has described the FA Cup third round draw between his current side Reading and former club Blackpool as "the perfect tie".

READ MORE: Nathan Delfouneso delighted to get back amongst the goals in Blackpool's FA Cup win

The Blackpool legend was live on BBC Radio 5Live last night as the draw was made, where Simon Grayson's men were handed an away tie against the Championship outfit.

The Seasiders will travel to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, January 4 - unless the tie is moved for TV coverage.

"It's the perfect tie for me," Adam told presenter Kelly Cates.

"I've never had the opportunity to play against Blackpool and I'm buzzing, it's excitement now.

"I've never been back, so I'm buzzing - I'm like a schoolkid.

"It's great for everybody, the club, and I'll probably need a few tickets.

"I've had a few texts already - this is what the FA Cup does for you, especially when you have so many great memories.

"It's a great club and it's got itself in a good position now under Simon (Grayson) - in fact I've sent him a text already.

"It's a great tie."

Adam has made eight appearances for the Royals since making the move to Berkshire during the summer.

He had previously been linked with a surprise return to Blackpool, where he scored 28 times in 78 games between 2009 and 2011.

The Scot, a firm fans' favourite at Bloomfield Road, held talks with the club yet he opted to remain in the Championship following his exit from Stoke City.

Reading are currently 18th in the Championship, five points ahead of the bottom three.