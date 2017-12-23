REACTION: Bowyer delighted with Blackpool's spirit

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer praised his side's character after they came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic.

The Seasiders looked set to lose their fourth game on the spin after Joe Aribo had put the Addicks ahead with his first-half strike.

Bowyer salutes the Blackpool fans at the final whistle

But defender Clark Robertson popped up in the final minute of normal time to earn his side a point.

Bowyer, who admitted he had raised questions over his side's character during the week, was delighted with how the Seasiders responded to going a goal down.

“Ben Williams keeps us in the game with a great save in the first half when we were already 1-0 down," he said.

“But we’re always in games. Last week (against Shrewsbury) we were in the game and here against Charlton we were in the game as well, even after they started well and scored.

“Second half we stuck at it, we kept going and kept putting balls in their box and I think we showed a lot of progress in terms of doing the other side of the game.

“I was delighted with our response.

“The way they were fighting for each other and the spirit they showed against a top side, which is a Championship team with their budget and the size of their squad, is great.

“You saw what players they had players but then you also saw who they were able to replace them with.

"You can’t knock the spirit and character they’ve got. That has been questioned in training because they’ve been challenged on that.

“So for us to come here and get a fighting point, and it was a fighting point, is really good from us."