Rafa Benitez willing to let Blackpool target leave Newcastle on loan

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has confirmed he is willing to send Blackpool target Elias Sorensen out on loan.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss confirms departure of Steve Davies and interest in Newcastle striker



Terry McPhillips recently confirmed the Seasiders are interested in a short-term deal for the striker, who has scored 19 goals for Newcastle’s development side.

Sorensen, who is currently in Mexico on international duty with Denmark U21s, is also thought to be wanted by North East-based non-league sides Gateshead and Hartlepool.

However, it is understood Blackpool have a good chance of sealing his signature if they are able to guarantee regular football at League One level.

There have been calls for the 19-year-old to be given an opportunity in Newcastle’s first team, but Benitez opted against including him in his heavily rotated squad for the recent FA Cup game against Blackburn Rovers.

When asked if he was under consideration for a first-team debut any time soon, Benitez told the Newcastle Chronicle: “I think we have enough players in this position.

“We have Salomon Rondon and Joselu and Ayoze Perez or Kenedy who can play behind the striker.

“I would say I don't want to put a young player in a position just so I can say I gave a young player a chance.

“It is different to Sean Longstaff (who has recently been playing for the first team). He is training with us every day and I know he can perform at this level.

“Elias Sorensen is a good player who has the potential. He has to carry on playing games.”

Despite signing Chris Long last week, McPhillips insists the Seasiders are still in the market for another striker.

When asked if a new forward will be brought in, the Pool boss said: “I hope so. We want to and we’re working on it.

“We’ve got Longy, we’ve got Nya (Kirby) but we think another striker would help us in the short term while we’re waiting for Joe (Dodoo), Cully (Mark Cullen) and Max (Clayton).

“We are interested in him (Sorensen), yes, but so are a number of other clubs so we won’t get too excited about that unless it happens.”

Blackpool may have the edge with a potential move, with Newcastle U23s coach Ben Dawson full of praise for the Seasiders last month.

He said: “I know there is a lot of interest from League clubs to go on loan in January but it needs to be the right one. Getting the first loan right is key to making sure his development continues.

“Because he is still in that development stage, we want them to be able to work on certain aspects of the game.

“You look at Sean’s (Longstaff) loan last year at Blackpool, it was key for us.

“We knew we had Gary Bowyer and Terry McPhillips there - both good coaches who have come through that academy development process as staff - so we knew they’d get the work as well as the opportunity to play.”