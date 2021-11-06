QPR boss Mark Warburton full of compliments for Blackpool following pulsating clash in front of the TV cameras

The Seaidsers produced an utterly relentless display from start to finish and were on the front foot from the first minute to the last.

They cruelly went behind in the first-half when QPR’s Chris Willock curled a sublime effort into the far corner in off the frame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That followed some early drama, when the Seasiders had a goal wrongly chalked off for offside, while Jordan Gabriel was also denied a penalty.

Neil Critchley’s men kept their discipline though and got their just deserts at the start of the second-half, when Gary Madine levelled from the penalty spot.

The home side produced after after attack in a bid to win the game late on, showing impressive levels of energy. But that all-important winner eluded them.

Warburton, though, was disappointed to let his side's lead slip.

QPR boss Mark Warburton watches on alongside Neil Critchley

"The truth is we're in the dressing room having a heated discussion because we're disappointed to lose two points to that type of goal," he said.

"But we're human and it's a mistake that has cost us.

"It's a tough place to come here. I've no doubt a lot of teams will find it difficult getting points here.

"The crowd is magnificent with the atmosphere they create and you've got to deal with that.

"I think you should never underestimate promoted teams, because they know how to win, they have a unity and a togetherness and they have a real purpose about how they play.

"They take risks too and throw bodies forward, so you have to defend that and deal with it."

The biggest talking point of the game came after just six minutes, when Kenny Dougall’s header was ruled out for offside after Gary Madine got a touch to the ball.

But replays showed the ball was already over the line before Madine got the final touch, which left Pool boss Neil Critchley furious.

Warburton, though, disagrees, adding: "I've just been told it's already over the line, but it's offside, it's as simple as that.

"Listen, we've had enough really poor decisions this season, so let's just say it evens itself out."