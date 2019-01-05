Protesting Blackpool fan delays Arsenal team bus ahead of FA Cup third round tie

A Blackpool fan sitting on top of Arsenal's team bus delayed the Gunners from departing their hotel for this evening's FA Cup third round tie at Bloomfield Road.

There were fears kick-off would be delayed after the Blackpool fan, protesting against Owen Oyston, climbed on top of the coach at the Marriott Hotel in Preston.

While Lancashire Police were called to the scene, the Arsenal team have now arrived at Bloomfield Road after a spare coach was found.

Blackpool supporters are looking to use this occasion, which sees Pool take on Arsenal live on BT Sport, to vent their frustration at their owner.

Pool fans are likely to be outnumbered for the second game running, with Arsenal selling around 5,200 tickets compared to the 3,000 tickets sold in the home ends.

That comes after almost 8,000 Sunderland fans made up the 10,900 crowd at Bloomfield Road on New Year's Day.