Prospect of points deduction not playing on the minds of Blackpool's players

Terry McPhillips insists the prospect of a 12-point deduction hanging over the club is not currently occupying the minds of his Blackpool players.

The EFL will this afternoon discuss whether or not Blackpool should be deducted 12 points for going into receivership.

Under EFL rules, the appointment of a court receiver is deemed ‘an insolvency event’, in the same way administration is.

As it stands, a 12-point deduction would leave the Seasiders two points ahead of the relegation zone.

“I don’t think it should play on the players’ minds, it’s not playing on my mind," McPhillips said.

“We’ll wait and see what happens. I don’t know what is going to happen.

“It might be that they have their meeting and it doesn’t happen and we wait a few days for an answer, so we’ll see.

“In the end it’s down to their discretion, so I’m just hoping they are sensible.

“It’s not your normal receivership so we’ll see.”

In an open letter last month, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey - who is due to leave the organisation at the end of the current season - claimed it is their priority to create "stability" at Blackpool.

He went on to say it is not mandatory to apply the 12-point deduction, but added the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the receiver needed to be fully considered before a decision is made.