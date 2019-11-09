'Professional job, through to the next round': Blackpool fans react to comfortable FA Cup win against Morecambe Armand Gnanduillet headed Blackpool's second goal of the afternoon Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win against Morecambe at Bloomfield Road. Here's what Pool fans have had to say about today's result: Simon Grayson pleased with Blackpool's professionalism in comfortable FA Cup win against Morecambe