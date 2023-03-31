Preston North End v Blackpool: Live updates from derby day at Deepdale
Welcome to today’s derby day live blog.
It’s the big one as fierce rivals Preston North End and Blackpool get set to do battle in front of the TV cameras at Deepdale.
Our reporter Nathan Salmon will keep you up-to-date with all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
PNE v Blackpool derby day - live updates
“We are trying to get everyone ready for a big game on Saturday.
“Without over emphasising it, there will be a reminder that we are playing our nearest and not so dearest.
“These games should be proper scraps- that’s the way the Championship is.
“It just emphasises it a bit more when the two teams are local rivals and don’t particularly like each other.
“I don’t like 91 other teams, whichever club I’m at I’m against the others, but it doesn’t have to be bitter and twisted, it’s just about wanting to win.”
“This is a local derby where we need the fans to be our 12th man. We need to make more noise than them, rightly so, we should. It plays a big part.
“You saw last time when we played them at home, it was bouncing and then Cam scores the goal and it gets even better.
“We know we’re in for a fight, we know we’re in for a tough game because they’re fighting for their lives but we want to make sure we’re calm. Fire in the bellies and cool heads. The fans are definitely going to play a big part.
“I know it means a lot to our supporters and I know there are bragging rights at stake. I know there is a bit of needle in there. Both clubs, more importantly ours, want the three points and want to win. I’m no different.
“I’ve said it many times, once I become the manager of a football club I become embedded in what they do. My focus will be on getting the team right to hopefully get a result on Saturday afternoon for our fans.”
Jordan Thorniley is in contention to start for Blackpool despite the defender’s concussion fears prior to the international break.
The centre-back was forced off against Coventry City earlier this month with what was his third concussion of the season. Thorniley has also had concussion problems going back to his time at Sheffield Wednesday.
But Mick McCarthy says the defender is “fine” and has passed his tests with “flying colours”.
Elsewhere, the injury situation remains the same as it was before the break, meaning Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined.
As for Preston, they’ll be without Greg Cunningham after the defender was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The 32-year-old tore his hamstring during PNE’s game against Middlesbrough.
Elsewhere, striker Ched Evans is an injury doubt but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful of having him available.
Bambo Diaby is suspended after being sent off against Middlesbrough.
This one needs no building up, but we’ll do it anyway.
The two West Lancashire rivals make their return from the international break in their biggest fixture of the season.
Blackpool won the original encounter 4-2 at Bloomfield Road back in October, while PNE will be out for revenge on home turf - just as they did last season when both sides won their home games.
Both sides also come into the game off the back of conceding four in their last outings - the Seasiders losing 4-1 to Coventry City while Middlesbrough also put four past the Lilywhites.
There’s a big gap between the two sides in the league table though - 18 in total. Ryan Lowe’s side sit in 12th and still harbour faint hopes of a late play-off charge, albeit the gap to the top six sits at seven points with just eight games remaining.
As for Mick McCarthy’s side, they sit in a perilous position, inside the bottom three and with their Championship status on the line.
Blackpool are four points adrift of Cardiff City, who take on Welsh rivals Swansea City later today before making the trip to Bloomfield Road for a huge six-pointer on Good Friday.
Today’s derby will be officiated by top flight official Andre Marriner, who has dished out 57 yellow cards and two reds in the 17 games he’s taken charge of.
He famously refereed Blackpool’s play-off final win against Cardiff City back in 2010.