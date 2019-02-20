Premier League rumours: Maurizio Sarri will be sacked if Chelsea lose Carabao Cup final | Man City manager Pep Guardiola is keeping tabs on Declan Rice, Ben Chilwell and Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Man United hope they can reach deal over a new contract with David de Gea | Arsenal monitoring Burnley keeper Nick Pope

Here are all the Premier League rumours for Wednesday, February 20.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will be sacked if the Blues lose Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have identified Frank Lampard and Zinedine Zidane as potential replacements for Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keeping tabs on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (The Sun)

German champions Bayern Munich are among the growing list of clubs monitoring Crystal Palace's Wan-Bissaka. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have identified Borussia Dortmund winger Jaden Sancho as their number one summer target. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are ready to offer in-form French defender Aymeric Laporte a new deal. (The Times)

Manchester United hope they can reach a deal over a new contract with goalkeeper David de Gea, but there are fears that agents' fees are ramping up the price. (ESPN)

Arsene Wenger met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi at a WTA tennis tournament in Doha last week, amid rumours the French club are unhappy with sporting director Antero Henrique. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal are monitoring developments with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, as they search for replacements for 36-year-old Petr Cech, who will retire this summer. (Daily Mail)

Angel di Maria says his relationship with former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal deteriorated after he questioned the Dutch coach's tough management style at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid are close to finalising a deal to sign Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Porto. (Marca)

Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring 22-year-old Birmingham City striker Che Adams. (Birmingham Mail)