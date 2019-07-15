Portsmouth winger set for Wigan Athletic move, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City in race to sign former Coventry City defender, Peterborough United in talks over Rochdale midfielder - League One and Two rumours
These are headlines and rumours surrounding Blackpool FC, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale today.
Here is all the latest from across both leagues...
Barnsley have joined Sunderland in the race to sign striker Tinashe Chakwana following his release from Burnley. (The Sun)