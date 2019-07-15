Here is all the latest from across both leagues...

Portsmouth winger set for Wigan Athletic move, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City in race to sign former Coventry City defender, Peterborough United in talks over Rochdale midfielder - League One and Two rumours

These are headlines and rumours surrounding Blackpool FC, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale today.

Barnsley have joined Sunderland in the race to sign striker Tinashe Chakwana following his release from Burnley. (The Sun)
Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is poised to seal a move switch to Wigan Athletic before the end of the week. (Portsmouth News)
Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City are weighing up a move for former Coventry City defender Jack Grimmer. (Coventry Live)
Simon Grayson's Seasiders have also set their sights on Ryan Tafazolli, also wanted by Hull City, after leaving Peterborough. (The Sun)
