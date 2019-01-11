Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes Blackpool can still make League One play-offs

Manager of this weekend's opponents Portsmouth Kenny Jackett believes Blackpool can still make the top six in League One despite their recent slump in form.

READ MORE: Blackpool signing Chris Long hits back at critics following move from Fleetwood Town



The Seasiders have slipped down to 11th place in League One after losing four of their last five matches, extending the gap to the play-offs to 10 points.

Jackett's side, meanwhile, are five points clear at the top of the table as well being in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"Our priority is the league and cup competitions help you in different ways," the Pompey boss said.

"They help with confidence and the development of the club, but the league is our number-one priority and always has been.

"For us, we really have to concentrate on this game.

"Blackpool are a good side and since we played them earlier in the season, they’ve been on a great run based on a very solid defence.

"There was some excellent recruitment last summer and Terry has done a very good job since picking it up.

"They have a genuine chance of finishing in the top six."