'Poor from the officials, poor from Blackpool': Frustrated fans have their say on Shrewsbury defeat

Blackpool players remonstrate with referee Seb Stockbridge after he awarded Shrewsbury a penalty
A disputed second-half Fejiri Okenabirhie penalty proved to be the difference as Blackpool slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town today.

Here's what you've had to say about the result: