Plymouth boss Derek Adams praises supporters ahead of Blackpool test

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams has praised the club’s supporters for sticking with the team after a difficult start to the new season.

The Pilgrims, who welcome Blackpool to Home Park this weekend, are bottom of League One after picking up just three points from their first seven games.

However, attendances have remained over 9,000 and Adams wants more of the same for Saturday’s clash against the Seasiders as they go in search of their first league win of the season.

He told the Plymouth Herald: “The fans have been fantastic with us. They have supported us and the atmosphere has been very good.

“They continue to see good football and they will obviously want to see a win.

“Being at home is always good for us. We want to get our first win on board and we have been working hard this week to do that.”

While Plymouth have yet to taste victory on home turf, they’ve only been beaten once although it was a heavy 5-1 defeat by Peterborough United.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have failed to score or concede on their travels having drawn 0-0 in their away games at Wycombe Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.

Adams added: “They can play in a couple of formations but the personnel has been very similar in recent weeks.”