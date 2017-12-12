Plenty of Christmas cheer for Young Seasiders at annual party

There was plenty of Christmas cheer at the annual Blackpool Football Club children’s party.

The 2017 Young Seasiders’ Christmas gathering and signing session took place at Bloomfield Road on Monday.

Gary Bowyer with Daniel and Chloe Flintoff

The first-team squad signed autographs for the first hour, as well as posing for pictures with junior supporters.

Santa Claus also paid a visit alongside Bloomfield Bear to hand out a free gift to every child.

The event, which was free for all members, was rounded off by a kids’ entertainer who took over with a host of party games.

The winners of the raffle received a full mascot package and the opportunity to meet and interview their favourite player, with a write-up in the match programme.

Nathan Delfouneso with Jamie and Joshua Field

Seasiders captain Jimmy Ryan said: “Activities like this are really important at this time of year.

“It was an enjoyable afternoon for the kids and a great opportunity for the players to meet our junior supporters. On behalf of the squad, I’d like to wish them all a merry Christmas.”