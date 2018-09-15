Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's win at Plymouth

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to nine games as they recorded a deserved 1-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 8
Made a number of key stops to earn yet another clean sheet. Helped relieve pressure at the end with his command of the box.
Ollie Turton - 7
As solid and as dependable as he always is at right back. Made some vital blocks and interceptions to keep Argyle at bay.
Donervon Daniels - 7
Superb performance which was only marred by his late dismissal. Will be a big miss if he does serve a suspension.
Curtis Tilt - 8
Played a leading role as Pool kept their fifth clean sheet of the season. Makes such a difference having him in the side.
Marc Bola - 6
Red card ended a mixed afternoon for the left back, who was caught out of position on a few occasions.
Jay Spearing - 8
Swept up everything that came near Blackpool’s back four and stopped Plymouth from making any headway.
Jordan Thompson - 7
Fairly quiet but still brings so much quality on the ball. Came close with a low shot in the first half.
Harry Pritchard - 7
Involved in everything going forwards for Blackpool before being brought off with an injury just before half time.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
Gave Joe Riley a torrid afternoon down the left-hand side and provided the cross which led to Blackpool’s goal.
Liam Feeney - 6
Not quite at it compared to last week’s fine display against Bradford. Gave the ball away too often.
Mark Cullen - 7
Won the game for Blackpool with his third goal of the season. Went close on a couple of other occasions.
Subs used
John O’Sullivan - 6
For Pritchard, 45
Should have put the game to bed with a free header. Showed some good touches and got into some good spaces.
Ryan McLaughlin - 6
For Feeney, 67
Provided a pinpoint cross for John O’Sullivan who wasted a free header. Helped wind the clock down at the end.
Armand Gnanduillet - 6
For Cullen, 71
Gave Blackpool a more physical presence up top and also helped out defensively, winning a number of headers.
Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Ben Heneghan, Michael Nottingham, Fin Sinclair-Smith
Plymouth: Macey, Riley, Edwards, Canavan (Wootton), Sawyer, O’Keefe (Lameiras), Songo’o, Sarcevic, J Grant, Carey, Ladapo (Taylor)
Subs not used: Letheren, Fox, Wylde, Smith-Brown
Referee: Neil Hair
Attendance: 8,658 (162 Blackpool)
Next match: Luton Town (home, Saturday, September 22, 3pm, SkyBet League One)