Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's win at Plymouth

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to nine games as they recorded a deserved 1-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 8

Made a number of key stops to earn yet another clean sheet. Helped relieve pressure at the end with his command of the box.

Ollie Turton - 7

As solid and as dependable as he always is at right back. Made some vital blocks and interceptions to keep Argyle at bay.

Donervon Daniels - 7

Superb performance which was only marred by his late dismissal. Will be a big miss if he does serve a suspension.

Curtis Tilt - 8

Played a leading role as Pool kept their fifth clean sheet of the season. Makes such a difference having him in the side.

Marc Bola - 6

Red card ended a mixed afternoon for the left back, who was caught out of position on a few occasions.

Jay Spearing - 8

Swept up everything that came near Blackpool’s back four and stopped Plymouth from making any headway.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Fairly quiet but still brings so much quality on the ball. Came close with a low shot in the first half.

Harry Pritchard - 7

Involved in everything going forwards for Blackpool before being brought off with an injury just before half time.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Gave Joe Riley a torrid afternoon down the left-hand side and provided the cross which led to Blackpool’s goal.

Liam Feeney - 6

Not quite at it compared to last week’s fine display against Bradford. Gave the ball away too often.

Mark Cullen - 7

Won the game for Blackpool with his third goal of the season. Went close on a couple of other occasions.

Subs used

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Pritchard, 45

Should have put the game to bed with a free header. Showed some good touches and got into some good spaces.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Feeney, 67

Provided a pinpoint cross for John O’Sullivan who wasted a free header. Helped wind the clock down at the end.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

For Cullen, 71

Gave Blackpool a more physical presence up top and also helped out defensively, winning a number of headers.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Ben Heneghan, Michael Nottingham, Fin Sinclair-Smith

Plymouth: Macey, Riley, Edwards, Canavan (Wootton), Sawyer, O’Keefe (Lameiras), Songo’o, Sarcevic, J Grant, Carey, Ladapo (Taylor)

Subs not used: Letheren, Fox, Wylde, Smith-Brown

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 8,658 (162 Blackpool)

Next match: Luton Town (home, Saturday, September 22, 3pm, SkyBet League One)