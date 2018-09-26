Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's League Cup win against QPR

Jay Spearing was in superb form once again for Blackpool
Blackpool's cup upset against QPR saw them progress to the last 16 of the League Cup for the first time since 2007.

Mark Howard - 6

A bystander in the first half but was given more work to do in the second period, without ever having to make a serious save.

Michael Nottingham - 8

Staked his claim for a regular starting spot with a powerful, commanding display at right back.

Ben Heneghan - 8

Won all his headers at the back against the imposing Matt Smith and provided the flick on for Blackpool’s opener.

Curtis Tilt - 8

A bit over confident on the ball at times, but otherwise flawless yet again. Went close to scoring early on.

Marc Bola - 7

Much improved display from the left back, who showed plenty of attacking intent. Needs to know when to stay back though.

Jay Spearing - 8

Bossed the midfield with an all-action display. Made sure of the win at the death with his third of the season.

Callum Guy - 7

QPR struggled to deal with the midfielder, hacking him down on a number of occasions and was fortunate not to pick up an injury.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Brings quality to Blackpool in the number 10 role. Went close early on with a fizzed effort that flew just wide.

Ryan McLaughlin - 8

Gave Blackpool plenty of natural width down the right-hand side. Direct and provided plenty of searching crosses.

Joe Dodoo - 7

Needed a big performance to get himself back in the frame and he delivered. A constant threat down the left.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Led the line well, won his fair share of headers and lashed home from close range for his second goal of the season.


Subs used

Ollie Turton - 6

For Guy, 77

Brought on to sure up the midfield but also filled in at right back when Michael Nottingham went forwards.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

For Gnanduillet, 83

Helped Blackpool wind the clock down in the dying stages before Jay Spearing made sure of the win.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For McLaughlin, 85

Allowed McLaughlin to get a breather and a well deserved ovation as Blackpool held on for the win.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Paudie O’Connor, Liam Feeney, Mark Cullen

QPR: Ingram, Hall, Cousins, Scowen (Goss), Baptiste, Smith, Chair (Smyth), Osayi-Samuel (Oteh), Wszolek, Kakay, Hamalainen

Subs not used: Brzozowski, Owens, Dalling, Omar

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 1,910 (496 QPR)

Next match: Peterborough United (away, Saturday, September 29, 3pm, SkyBet League One)