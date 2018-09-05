Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's EFL Trophy draw at Macclesfield

Liam Feeney was Blackpool's standout performer
Liam Feeney was Blackpool's standout performer
Share this article

Blackpool came back from behind to draw their opening EFL Trophy group game 3-3 with Macclesfield Town, with the Silkmen winning the penalty shootout 5-3.

MATCH REPORT: Macclesfield Town 3-3 Blackpool (Macc win on pens)

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6

Got a hand to Macclesfield's first but couldn’t quite keep it out. Had no real chance with any of Macclesfield's clinical penalties.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

Produced a solid enough display on his first competitive start for Pool. Brought off at half time as a precaution.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Should have produced a better back pass that led to Macclesfield’s opener and conceded the penalty for their third.

Paudie O’Connor - 5

Looks unsure of himself when partnered with Ben Heneghan. But did take the game to penalties with his late header.

Marc Bola - 5

Tried to get forward as much as possible but was stifled by the host's backline. Missed Pool's penalty in the shootout.

Chris Taylor - 6

Put himself about in the centre of the park but didn’t have a huge influence on the game. Made a couple of robust challenges.

Callum Guy - 7

Marked his Blackpool debut with a superb effort from range to pull his side level. Looks confident on the ball.

Harry Pritchard - 6

Had a quiet first half but almost added his name to the scoresheet at the start of the second half, shooting just wide.

Liam Feeney - 7

Blackpool’s main attacking threat in the first half, providing a number of pinpoint crosses. But tired as the game wore on.

John O’Sullivan - 6

Wasted a good first-half chance to net for the Seasiders when he headed over the bar but inspired the late comeback with his close-range effort.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Failed to take advantage of a number of free headers inside the Macclesfield box. Badly lacking that cutting edge.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For McLaughlin, 46

Showed plenty of attacking endeavour and put the hosts under pressure with his pace.

Fin Sinclair-Smith - 7

For Feeney, 67

Almost scored a spectacular overhead kick which was well saved by the keeper.

Ollie Turton - 6

For Guy, 77

Booked for a cynical late challenge. Otherwise had no time to have an impact.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Curtis Tilt, Nana Adarkwa, Joe Dodoo

Macclesfield: Taylor, Fitzpatrick, Lowe, Grimes, Welch-Hayes, Napa (Wilson), Pearson, Vincenti, Whittaker, Rose, Blissett (Smith)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Marsh, Evans, Maycock, Arthur

Referee: Chris Sarginson

Attendance: 639 (128 Blackpool)

Next match: Bradford City (home, Saturday, September 8, 3pm, SkyBet League One)