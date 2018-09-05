Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's EFL Trophy draw at Macclesfield

Blackpool came back from behind to draw their opening EFL Trophy group game 3-3 with Macclesfield Town, with the Silkmen winning the penalty shootout 5-3.

MATCH REPORT: Macclesfield Town 3-3 Blackpool (Macc win on pens)



Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6

Got a hand to Macclesfield's first but couldn’t quite keep it out. Had no real chance with any of Macclesfield's clinical penalties.

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

Produced a solid enough display on his first competitive start for Pool. Brought off at half time as a precaution.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Should have produced a better back pass that led to Macclesfield’s opener and conceded the penalty for their third.

Paudie O’Connor - 5

Looks unsure of himself when partnered with Ben Heneghan. But did take the game to penalties with his late header.

Marc Bola - 5

Tried to get forward as much as possible but was stifled by the host's backline. Missed Pool's penalty in the shootout.

Chris Taylor - 6

Put himself about in the centre of the park but didn’t have a huge influence on the game. Made a couple of robust challenges.

Callum Guy - 7

Marked his Blackpool debut with a superb effort from range to pull his side level. Looks confident on the ball.

Harry Pritchard - 6

Had a quiet first half but almost added his name to the scoresheet at the start of the second half, shooting just wide.

Liam Feeney - 7

Blackpool’s main attacking threat in the first half, providing a number of pinpoint crosses. But tired as the game wore on.

John O’Sullivan - 6

Wasted a good first-half chance to net for the Seasiders when he headed over the bar but inspired the late comeback with his close-range effort.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Failed to take advantage of a number of free headers inside the Macclesfield box. Badly lacking that cutting edge.

Subs used

Michael Nottingham - 6

For McLaughlin, 46

Showed plenty of attacking endeavour and put the hosts under pressure with his pace.

Fin Sinclair-Smith - 7

For Feeney, 67

Almost scored a spectacular overhead kick which was well saved by the keeper.

Ollie Turton - 6

For Guy, 77

Booked for a cynical late challenge. Otherwise had no time to have an impact.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Curtis Tilt, Nana Adarkwa, Joe Dodoo

Macclesfield: Taylor, Fitzpatrick, Lowe, Grimes, Welch-Hayes, Napa (Wilson), Pearson, Vincenti, Whittaker, Rose, Blissett (Smith)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Marsh, Evans, Maycock, Arthur

Referee: Chris Sarginson

Attendance: 639 (128 Blackpool)

Next match: Bradford City (home, Saturday, September 8, 3pm, SkyBet League One)