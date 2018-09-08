Player ratings: Our marks out of 10 after Blackpool's comeback win against Bradford

Blackpool produced a remarkable last six minutes to come back from 2-0 down to beat Bradford City 3-2.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

A virtual bystander for the first half and had little to do in the second. Had no chance with Eoin Doyle’s penalty.

Ollie Turton - 7

Back in his normal position of right back and once again he didn’t disappoint. Solid as a rock and gave nothing away,

Donervon Daniels - 6

Looked a little shaky early on but grew in confidence. Saw a close-range effort hooked off the goalline.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Brought down for Blackpool’s second penalty before scoring the late winner. But it was his rash challenge that led to Bradford’s spot kick.

Marc Bola - 8

Impressed defensively but it was his attacking play that caught they eye. Provided great support for Nathan Delfouneso down the left.

Jay Spearing - 8

Scored his first goal for Blackpool from the penalty spot to get them back in it before bagging the equaliser four minutes later.

Jordan Thompson - 7

Unlucky not to score having had three or four good chances on goal, but his set-piece deliveries were again a huge threat.

Harry Pritchard - 6

Went close to adding his name to the scoresheet with a close-range effort, only to be denied by a superb save.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Looked lively and caused problems for former Seasider Kelvin Mellor. Could have done better with a first-half effort.

Liam Feeney - 7

Impressed down the right-hand flank. Delivered a number of dangerous crosses which weren’t capitalised on.

Mark Cullen - 6

Provided a smart knockdown for Nathan Delfouneso, but other than that he cut a frustrated figure. Conceded too many fouls.

Subs used

Ryan McLaughlin - 6

For Pritchard, 63

Another useful 30-minute runout on his comeback from injury. Will take time to get up to speed after his lay-off.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

For Cullen, 63

Made an impact off the bench. Flattened by Richard O’Donnell, allowing Jay Spearing to pull one back from the penalty spot.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 76

Unlucky to find himself on the bench and Blackpool missed his height from set pieces. Had little time to make an impact.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Ben Heneghan, John O’Sullivan, Fin Sinclair-Smith

Bradford: O’Donnell, McGowan, O’Connor, Payne, Mellor, Knight-Percival, Wood, Colville (Gibson), Wright (O’Brien), Miller (Ball), Doyle

Subs not used: Kenworthy, Seedorf, Bruenker, Isherwood

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 4,393 (1,804 Bradford)

Next match: Plymouth Argyle (away, Saturday, September 15, 3pm, SkyBet League One)