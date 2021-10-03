The Seasiders have now won four of their last six games in the Championship

Player ratings from Blackpool's heroic and hard-earned victory against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers

Injury-hit Blackpool produced a heroic effort to beat Blackburn Rovers yesterday after losing arguably their three strongest players to knocks.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 2-1 victory...

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Instrumental in Pool’s build-up play and made some smart stops before a worrying quad injury forced him off.

2. Dujon Sterling - 8/10

Gave nothing away against the dangerous Brereton-Diaz during the first-half. Battled on superbly after picking up a knock.

3. Richard Keogh - 7/10

Distributed excellently and brought the ball out with confidence. His absence after the break was certainly noticeable.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Produced a number of vital blocks to help Pool get over the little. Unsettled momentarily following Keogh’s withdrawal.

