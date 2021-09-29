The Seasiders could have made it four wins in five last night

Player ratings from Blackpool's frustrating draw against 10-man Hull City

Blackpool wasted the chance to make it three wins on the spin last night as they were pegged back by 10-man Hull City late on.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 8:11 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 8:12 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Recovered well from his first-half error to make two or three vital stops. Did well to continue after taking an early knock.

2. Dujon Sterling - 6/10

Started off fairly well in support of Mitchell down the right, but drifted out of the game at times.

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Keogh - 7/10

Made some heroic blocks to keep Hull at bay, especially when they built up pressure at the start of the second-half.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Another calm and composed performance. Showed good positioning to produce plenty of well-timed clearances.

