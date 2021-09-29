Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Recovered well from his first-half error to make two or three vital stops. Did well to continue after taking an early knock.
2. Dujon Sterling - 6/10
Started off fairly well in support of Mitchell down the right, but drifted out of the game at times.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Keogh - 7/10
Made some heroic blocks to keep Hull at bay, especially when they built up pressure at the start of the second-half.
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Another calm and composed performance. Showed good positioning to produce plenty of well-timed clearances.