Pitch inspection called for Blackpool's game against Northampton

Blackpool's game against Northampton Town will be subject to a pitch inspection on Friday morning.

The playing surface at Bloomfield Road has been covered all week due to the snowfall and icy temperatures.

With temperatures forecast to remain below freezing, it has led to fears the game could fall foul to the weather.

Blackpool FC said: "The club’s pitch protection covers are effective down to -4 degrees, however with the wind chill reaching -8 last night and the cold snap set to continue, the two clubs and the EFL have agreed for a referee to make an early inspection.

"The club will announce the outcome of the inspection late tomorrow morning."

Games up and down the country have already been postponed, while Blackpool's game against Northampton is just one of several League One fixtures that will be the subject of a pitch inspection.

If the game is called off, it will be Blackpool's second postponement in the space of just over a month.

The Seasiders' home game against Charlton Athletic, due to take place on January 27, was forced to be rearranged after the original tie was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.