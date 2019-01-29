Pitch inspection called ahead of Blackpool's League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers

A pitch inspection will take place at 4.30pm prior to Blackpool's League One clash against Wycombe Wanderers this evening.

READ MORE: Ten goals not enough for hungry Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet



It follows heavy rainfall in the area which has left patches of surface water on the Bloomfield Road pitch.

Although the rain has now stopped, referee Martin Coy will make a decision on whether the surface is playable within the next hour.

The game, which has been rearranged following Blackpool's run to the third round of the FA Cup, is due to kick off at 7.45pm.