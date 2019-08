Ryan Hardie, James Husband, Sullay Kaikai and Curtis Tilt were on hand to help Blackpool open their new unit in Houndshill Shopping Centre.

To mark the opening, and to promote Saturday’s game against Portsmouth, the four first-team players held a signing session on Tuesday.

Reece Hinks, Cameron Walker and Zak Jennings with Ryan Hardie, James Husband, Curtis Tilt and Sullay Kaikai

Allan Sumner with Ryan Hardie, James Husband, Curtis Tilt and Sullay Kaikai at the signing session

Chris Lomas, Sam Haigh and George Wincott with Ryan Hardie, James Husband, Curtis Tilt and Sullay Kaikai

Chelsea Fairfax with Ryan Hardie, James Husband, Curtis Tilt and Sullay Kaikai

Sullay Kaiai, Curtis Tilt, James Husband and Ryan Hardie with Harriett and Allan Sumner outside the new Blackpool FC store

Harriett and Allan Sumner outside the new Blackpool FC unit

Jake Killoran with Bloomfield Bear

Robert Morris with Bloomfield Bear