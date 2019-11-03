Sir Alex Ferguson pictured at yesterday's game alongside Barry Fry

Picture gallery: Sir Alex Ferguson and Simon Sadler watch on as Blackpool beat Peterborough 4-3

A crowd of 7,619 were treated to a thrilling encounter at Bloomfield Road yesterday as Blackpool overcame Peterborough United 4-3.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Owner Simon Sadler pictured alongside Blackpool's new chief executive Ben Mansford, who started his role on Friday
Owner Simon Sadler pictured alongside Blackpool's new chief executive Ben Mansford, who started his role on Friday
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Blackpool v Peterborough United
Blackpool v Peterborough United
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Blackpool v Peterborough United
Blackpool v Peterborough United
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Blackpool v Peterborough United
Blackpool v Peterborough United
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7