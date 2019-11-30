Peterborough United, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Oxford United eye transfer deals as Rochdale star attracts Premier League interest - League One and Two gossip The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip. 1. Lewis Morgan linked with move Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren but played and scored in Celtics 3-1 win against Rennes in the Europa League. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 2. James Garner to Sunderland? Manchester United youngster James Garner has been linked with a loan move to the Stadium of Light. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Lawrence Shankland staying put Ex-Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland is not for sale in January - despite heavy interest in his services. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo 4. North Leigh bag Bristol Rovers talent Scott Isherwood has joined North Leigh on loan from Bristol Rovers. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3