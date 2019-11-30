Darren Fergusons Peterborough are set to battle Portsmouth and Burton for Cheltenham's Ryan Broom, 23. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough United, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Oxford United eye transfer deals as Rochdale star attracts Premier League interest - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip.

Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren but played and scored in Celtics 3-1 win against Rennes in the Europa League. (Daily Record)

1. Lewis Morgan linked with move

Ex-Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move back to St Mirren but played and scored in Celtics 3-1 win against Rennes in the Europa League. (Daily Record)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Manchester United youngster James Garner has been linked with a loan move to the Stadium of Light. (Sunderland Echo)

2. James Garner to Sunderland?

Manchester United youngster James Garner has been linked with a loan move to the Stadium of Light. (Sunderland Echo)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Ex-Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland is not for sale in January - despite heavy interest in his services. (Sunderland Echo)

3. Lawrence Shankland staying put

Ex-Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland is not for sale in January - despite heavy interest in his services. (Sunderland Echo)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Scott Isherwood has joined North Leigh on loan from Bristol Rovers. (Various)

4. North Leigh bag Bristol Rovers talent

Scott Isherwood has joined North Leigh on loan from Bristol Rovers. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3