Peterborough United eye playmaker as Championship clubs swoop for League One talent - gossip

The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One clubs eyeing deals.

Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various)

Bristol Rovers have lost manager Graham Coughlan and assistant manager Joe Dunne for the home tie against their Peterborough United. (Gazette Series)

Preston will offer a record sum for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney. (Various)

Sunderland have been linked with a January move for a mystery Championship striker. (Sunderland Echo)

Rangers have been linked with signing goalkeeper Craig McGillivray but Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said the club don't intend to sell. (The News)

Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk)

Luke ONien has pledged his long-term future to Sunderland AFC - with his deal at the Stadium of Light set to be extended. (Shields Gazette)

Peterborough United are lining up a move for Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom in the January transfer window. (Gloucestershire Live)