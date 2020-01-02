Peterborough United eye January deal as Blackpool lose defender - League One gossip

All the latest League One transfer news from around the web

Sunderland are considering recalling loan midfielder Ethan Robson from League Two Grimsby Town. (Sunderland Echo)

Rocky Bushiri's time at Blackpool has been cut short and the defender has returned to parent club Norwich City. (Blackpool Gazette)

Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm extensions to the loans of Seny Dieng and Ben Sheaf in the next few days. (Doncaster Free Press)

Karl Robinson urged Oxford United to act like a big club and get a couple of deals over the line before the weekend after feeling their attacking deficiencies were exposed in defeat at Doncaster Rovers. (Witney Gazette)

