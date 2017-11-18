Peterborough boss left 'fuming' after defeat to Blackpool

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann said his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool left him "furious".

Kyle Vassell's first-half goal against his former side was enough to separate the sides in what was an action-packed affair at London Road.

Posh came into the game having played on Sunday and on Wednesday night, but McCann refused to use that as an excuse for his side's display.

McCann said: "I am really disappointed. I will take my fair share of the responsibility because I am the manager, but the players have got to take some responsibility too. They have to realise that the first half was not good enough.

"Yes we were better in the second half but we didn't test their goalkeeper much, if at all.

"We got into some dangerous areas, but we were not aggressive enough to want to get on the end of the crosses into the box.

READ MORE: Match report - Peterborough 0-1 Blackpool

"I am fuming. I have said to the players that they are not far away from being a good side and they are a good group, but they need to understand that it is not good enough, especially at home in front of our own supporters.

"Some might say that we played Wednesday night and had a long journey home, but I am not making any excuses whatsoever. We could have been 1-0 down inside a minute. The players have had long enough to recover right in preparation for the game.

"We are putting pressure on ourselves. We have another home game on Tuesday night and we have to dust ourselves off and make sure we put in a performance. I am hurting after that and I hope that the players are too."