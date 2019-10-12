Paul Warne admits Rotherham weren't at their best in win against Blackpool

Paul Warne admitted his Rotherham United side weren't at their best against Blackpool despite the Millers coming away from Bloomfield Road with a 2-1 win.

Goals from Matt Smith and former Seasider Clark Robertson secured a smash-and-grab victory for the Millers.

Armand Gnanduillet scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Seasiders, who had dominated for large swathes of the game only to be thwarted by Rotherham keeper Dan Iversen on a number of occasions.

Warne admits his side could have played much better but was nevertheless delighted to secure a second straight win in League One.

“It’s good to win football matches which is great, and we will definitely play better than that," he said.

"We weren’t at our best but away from home, we are not here to entertain the crowds, we are here to get points and that’s what we did, so I’m really proud of them..

“Blackpool were causing us all sorts of problems in the first-half and I openly admit that. I’d have taken 0-0 at half-time because they were the better team.

“At half-time, I asked for more movement up front and try and get behind them, like they were doing to us in pulling our full-backs out of position.

"I didn’t think we won headers in the first half, neither upfront or defensively.

“If we win the headers and run a bit harder, you give yourself a chance and our second-half performance was a lot better.

"Overall, we defended really well. (Liam) Feeney caused us all sorts of problems with some decent balls and I think my ‘keeper deserved a clean sheet, so the penalty was a little unfortunate.

“Overall, we will play better but to come away from home and get three points then I’m happy.”