Paul Stewart column: Blackpool need some wins on the board

As we relish the Blackpool fanbase returning to Bloomfield Road, it seems there may have been an adverse reaction from the players.

Blackpool have taken two points from their last three games in League One, with two home draws followed by a 3-0 defeat at Burton Albion.

Having played for seasons in front of empty stands, to have Bloomfield Road bursting at the seams looks to have had the opposite effect on the players than was hoped for.

What has happened on the field is probably the only disappointment of what has been a monumental few weeks for the football club.

As the search for buyers continues, results have been poor.

And with the threat still hanging over the club of a 12-point deduction, it becomes a stark reality that the team could kick-off next season in League Two.

If BFC don’t find some wins in the coming weeks, then this will become a definite possibility.

Not only will that be a blow to the thousands of returning fans, but it may impact greatly on the value of the assets and make potential buyers think twice about the club as a viable investment.

The team needs to put all the off-field distractions to one side and concentrate on finding some results, so that should the EFL decide to deduct points, the club will have enough in the tank to avoid a dogfight for League One survival.

The manager and his coaching team now need to focus the players on results.

It is very easy to get caught up in the emotion of the past month but football is a results-based business.

Blackpool are in need of some wins to ensure all the euphoria doesn’t end up with the disappointment of relegation.

The team need captain Jay Spearing to use his experience to get his team-mates disciplined and find a way to dig out results in any fashion.

Though it goes against the grain for me, pretty football isn’t what is needed at present – the result is what is important.

We have seen in the past that the team is more than capable of this, but the games are becoming fewer and nerves will start to play a big part in the outcome of games.

The football club is at a massive crossroads now.

Buyers will not be as easy to find as people might think.

You only have to look at the Bolton Wanderers situation to realise how difficult a place you can find yourself in.

After buyers pulled out this week, Bolton now face the possibility of being wound up – and we’re talking about a club that has as much history as BFC, if not more.

I sincerely hope that the return of the fans has not derailed the team on the field, and I hope that results turn around sooner rather than later.

It would be a total disaster if the club were to lose its League One status after all that has happened in recent weeks.

Surely the fans deserve a break at some point.