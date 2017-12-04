Panel dismisses Tom Ince case against Blackpool FC

An independent panel has dismissed Tom Ince's financial dispute case against Blackpool Football Club.

As reported back in October, Ince claimed he was still owed a share of the proceeds from his transfer from Blackpool to Hull City in July 2014.

Karl Oyston attended the hearing alongside a lawyer

The 25-year-old took legal advice from the PFA and was considering taking the matter to court.

Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston attended a hearing at the EFL's headquarters last month alongside a lawyer, while lawyers for the PFA represented Ince.

Blackpool FC has today been informed the case has been dismissed.

Ince, son of former Blackpool manager Paul, was out of contract when he joined Hull, though Pool were entitled to compensation as he was only 22 at the time.

The clubs finalised a compensation figure in January 2015, believed to be £2.3m.

The club claimed that any financial agreement they had with Ince was invalidated because he ran down his contract in his final season at the club, during which he became unsettled.

Ince did not play for Blackpool again after his father's sacking as manager in January 2014 and spent the final three months of the season on loan at Crystal Palace.

He played 113 times for Blackpool over three seasons, scoring 33 goals, having joined the Seasiders from Liverpool in the summer of 2011.

Ince spent just one season at Hull before moving on to Derby County. He signed for Huddersfield in July this year.

The PFA has been contacted for comment.