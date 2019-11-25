Paintings of legendary Blackpool, Stoke City and England winger Sir Stanley Matthews to go on display at Wembley Stadium

The Sir Stanley Matthews Collection, a set of three prints of paintings portraying the legendary Blackpool winger, is to go on permanent display at Wembley Stadium.

The artwork, painted by artist Muriel Valentine, and a biography of his career will also be on permanent display in the players’ lounge at the National Football Centre at St George’s Park.

The paintings, which portray the footballer at different stages of his illustrious career, were donated by Muriel to the Sir Stanley Matthews Coaching Foundation in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: “It is fitting that the prints should be displayed at Wembley - the scene of perhaps the first footballing knight’s most memorable performance in the 1953 FA Cup final.

“His performance in that showpiece has entered the sporting annals as the “Matthews Final” after Sir Stanley inspired his Blackpool side to a 4-3 victory over Bolton Wanderers after trailing 3-1 with just 22 minutes left.

“Sir Stanley Matthews taught us how the game should be played, as Pele, another world superstar from a later era so famously said, vividly illustrating the universal esteem in which he was held.”

Prints of the paintings are currently on sale to the general public, with all proceeds being donated to the Foundation by the artist.

“They are quite remarkable in their attention to detail and portray the great man’s standing as the world’s first footballing icon,” the spokesperson for the Foundation went on to say.

If you wish to purchase the Collection, contact mandy@sirstanleymatthews.co.uk

The price is £150 for the set of four, including postage and packing for the UK mainland.

Actual sizes of all the prints are 297x420mm and 250x200mm.