Painting depicting Blackpool FC's painful boycott exhibited alongside works from Picasso, Lowry and Banksy

A painting representing Blackpool fans’ painful four-year boycott is currently being exhibited at the National Football Museum, alongside works from Picasso, Lowry and Banksy.

READ MORE: Deals for teenage trio as Blackpool builds for future



Seasider Gary Armer, from Out Rawcliffe, recently attended the preview of the ‘Football Is Art’ exhibition in Manchester which features his powerful portrait entitled ’Not a Penny More’.

The painting, of fellow fan Simon Fielding, portrays the dire situation many Blackpool supporters found themselves in until very recently.

Most Pool fans stayed away from matches at Bloomfield Road until March of this year, when the boycott was lifted.

Gary said: “Last month I was thrilled to attend the preview of Football Is Art. The exhibition features a superb variety of artworks and fashion.

“There really is something for everyone in this exhibition from oil paintings, etchings and prints through to fashion, sculpture and VR.

“I was especially impressed with the way the museum has helped bridge the gap between art and football through funny and sometimes edgy interpretation.

“It was a proud moment to see one of my paintings displayed alongside pieces by Pablo Picasso, David Hockney, L.S. Lowry, Joan Miró, Paul Nash, Aardman and Banksy.”

The portrait was selected for the National Open Art Exhibition in 2017 and went on to be voted in the Top 10 of the World Art Vote.

Gary added: “Following a football team can be a big part of a person’s life and makes up a part of their identity.

“The successes or failures of someone’s team can have a real impact on their personality and outlook, and Blackpool fans were very disillusioned.

“The impact of badly managed football clubs stretches far wider than the pitch – it affects local communities and businesses.

“I therefore wanted to create a painting to showcase how most Blackpool fans felt at this dark time in the history of our football club.”

After Owen Oyston was officially removed from the club’s board, almost 16,000 fans packed out Bloomfield Road for the Homecoming clash against Southend United the in March.

The Football Is Art Exhibition runs until October 27.

Gary has also been asked by the Sir Stanley Matthews Coaching Foundation to launch an art challenge for children.

The charity has launched a new initiative called ‘Succeed with Stan’, which aims to engage young people in a series of challenges and events that encourage the seven values that Sir Stan lived and played by: enthusiasm, respect, honesty, warmth, do your best, sportsmanship and teamwork.

For the first challenge, Gary has asked children to paint or draw a still life of something relating to their favourite football or sports team, along with a reason why they would want to celebrate the item as a work of art.

To find out more visit www.garyarmer.co.uk