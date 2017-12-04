Oystons meet deadline to pay Valeri Belokon £10m

The Oystons have managed to meet today’s deadline to pay Valeri Belokon £10m.

The Oyston family, the owners of Blackpool Football Club, were given 28 days to pay the first installment to the Latvian millionaire after being defeated in the High Court last month.

They had until 4pm today to pay the sum and representatives for Belokon have confirmed the payment has been made.

A hearing to decide the schedule for the rest of the payments will take place before Christmas.

The Oystons’ lawyers had attempted to set aside the initial £10m payment - or reduce it to £2.5m - at a hearing last week, but that application was refused by the judge.

It comes after the Oystons were ordered to pay Belokon £31.27m after it was found they had “illegitimately stripped” the club of cash by Justice Marcus Smith.

At last week’s hearing the Oystons claimed they would need 12 months to pay the whole sum while Belokon’s lawyers argued it should be paid within six.

No definite decision was made although the judge did say 12 months appeared too long.

The Oyston family have also asked for permission to appeal the High Court judgement, which found they had acted improperly and paid £42m to their own companies.

Mr Belokon, who resigned as a director of the club in August, had accused the Oystons of "improperly" extracting tens of millions of pounds from the Lancashire club's funds after it enjoyed a cash "jackpot" after winning promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

He claimed they had treated the club as "their own personal cash machine" and said in a witness statement that he felt "betrayed" by the Oystons.

The judge found in his favour and ruled there had been unfair prejudice. The club was put up for sale four days later.

Since then, they have made an unsuccessful attempt to sell Oyston Mill and have placed the Travelodge hotel on the market for £11m.

It is understood other Oyston-owned land is also up for sale.