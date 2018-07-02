Oyston outlines options to Blackpool fans' group

Owen Oyston has admitted he is “not in total control” of his destiny regarding the future ownership of Blackpool FC.

The 84-year-old, who still has a mammoth £25m debt to Valeri Belokon hanging over him, made the comment at his latest meeting with the Fans Progress Group (FPG).

Minutes have been released to The Gazette from the meeting, held at the Blackpool FC Hotel on May 24.

Besides Oystson, the meeting was attended by his personal assistant Ava, club chairwoman Natalie Christopher and one member of the FPG.

Asked how he intends to pay former director Belokon, Oyston said: “I am looking at a number of alternative solutions.

“One is that we may be able to discharge the debt without selling the football club. This could be either by financing the debt from other businesses, through the sale of other assets or obtaining a loan.

“Of course another option is the sale of the football club to potential investors. However, due to the recent court judgments I’m not in total control of my destiny.

“We are currently talking to potential investors who have expressed an interest in buying the club.

“But as you might expect, one or two have been less than serious. So I have to sift out the chancers, and assure myself that any future investor must have the best interests of the club at heart and have sufficient funds to not only buy the club but also to develop it further and have ambition to move up the leagues and back to the Premier League.”

Asked if it is finally time to relinquish control, Oyston added: “I have put so much of my life and money into this football club, which means so much to me.

“I have to ask myself: do I really want to do this? But it is being considered.”

Oyston confirmed the options of selling the whole club or leasing out the stadium were both being considered.

Asked if an option was to sell the club to Belokon, Oyston repeated his claim that the Latvian is not interested in the football club and simply wants the money.

Addressing concerns that the football club may cease to trade, Oyston said: “It’s been made more difficult by the court’s freezing order and we’ve had to make some changes to reduce costs.

“I’m financing it from my own personal funds, so the football club will be able to continue trading.”

Regarding legal action against supporters, Oyston said the action would cease in two of the three outstanding cases.

This is despite reports in February that Oyston had agreed to drop all threats of legal action.

He told the meeting he had not made a final decision on the one remaining supporter, adding: “In my opinion they went way too far, so I need to consider this one further”.

Oyston also agreed to make a public comment to clarify the situation, but nearly six weeks after the meeting this has not been forthcoming.

The FPG also asked Oyston how he intended to rebuild relations with supporters.

He said: “We have been discussing this with the potential new investors and they have some exciting ideas that I’m sure the fans will be very happy about. But again, we need to resolve the ownership issues first.”

Oyston said one of the reasons for his son Karl losing his job as chairman was his failure to tie players to longer deals.

He also confirmed the club’s academy will remain Category Three despite rumours it is to be scaled down.

Natalie Christopher, Owen’s daughter, said it would be “wrong” to comment on any possible new deal for manager Gary Bowyer, adding: “This is personal to him”.

Christopher outlined her desire to see the club continue to sell programmes and said repairs to the big screen at Bloomfield Road were “on the to-do list”.