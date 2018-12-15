Oxford United v Blackpool: Team news from Seasiders' League One clash at the Kassam Stadium

Blackpool have made three changes to their side for today's trip to Oxford United.

Armand Gnanduillet finds himself dropped to the bench despite scoring in last week's 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic, replaced by Nathan Delfouneso.

The forward, who scored the late winner in last weekend's crucial win, returns after starting the last two games on the bench.

Captain Jay Spearing returns to the side having recovered from a twisted ankle, while Callum Guy is also handed a start after an impressive cameo off the bench against the Addicks.

The introduction of Guy sees Ollie Turton move back to right back, as Blackpool move to a back four with Curtis Tilt missing out with a hip injury.

It means Joe Dodoo will lead the line on his own, with Delfouneso and Liam Feeney supporting him from the wings.

Chris Taylor drops back down to the bench, while Michael Nottingham drops out of the squad altogether. Ryan McLaughlin misses out through injury.

Oxford, who are 19th in League One, have named an unchanged side for the sixth consecutive game.

TEAM NEWS

Oxford: Eastwood, Dickie, Nelson, Hanson, Brannagan, Browne, Ruffels, Mousinho, Whyte, Henry, Mackie

Subs: Mitchell, Garbutt, Smith, Holmes, Raglan, Long, McMahon

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Daniels, Heneghan, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Thompson, Delfouneso, Feeney, Dodoo

Subs: Boney, O'Connor, Bunney, Taylor, Pritchard, O'Sullivan, Gnanduillet

Referee: Matt Donohue