Oxford United 2-0 Blackpool: Seasiders lose ground on League One play-offs with disappointing defeat

Blackpool have been dealt a setback in their quest for a play-off place in League One, going down to a disappointing defeat at Oxford United.

Two first-half goals proved to be enough for the home side in a game played out in treacherous conditions at the Kassam Stadium.

Despite playing against the swirling wind in the opening 45 minutes, Blackpool were by no means poor. But they were made to pay for a couple of mistakes, with Oxford showing a clinical touch to score their only two clear-cut chances.

Blackpool faced an uphill battle in the second half and they struggled to create opportunities of their own until late on, Oxford eventually holding on fairly comfortably.

Despite the defeat, the Seasiders remain in eighth but are now four points off the top six.

Terry McPhillips sprung something of a surprise with his team selection, opting to drop Armand Gnanduillet despite the striker scoring in last week’s 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic.

He was replaced by Nathan Delfouneso as one of three changes, with the forward returning after netting the late winner off the bench against the Addicks.

Captain Jay Spearing returned to the side having recovered from a twisted ankle, while Callum Guy was also handed a start after an impressive cameo off the bench against Charlton.

The introduction of Guy saw Ollie Turton move back to right back, as Blackpool reverted to a back four with Curtis Tilt missing out with a hip injury - Donervon Daniels and Ben Heneghan the two centre backs.

It meant Joe Dodoo led the line on his own, with Delfouneso and Liam Feeney supporting from the wings.

Chris Taylor dropped to the bench, while Michael Nottingham dropped out of the squad altogether. Ryan McLaughlin missed out through injury.

With the vicious, swirling wind against them in the first half, the Seasiders struggled to get a foothold in the game early on.

Any time Mark Howard or a defender attempted to clear their lines, the ball simply got caught up in the blustery conditions and came straight back at them.

Blackpool threatened for the first time on 13 minutes, when Marc Bola whipped in a lovely near-post ball towards Dodoo but the forward was crowded out before he could get an effort away on goal.

Bola was again in the thick of the action when he got in behind the Oxford full back, delivering a dangerous ball across the six-yard box which was cleared just ahead of Delfouneso the back post, who otherwise would have had a simple tap-in.

But it was the hosts who took the lead a minute before the half-hour mark as they took full advantage of an error from the left back Bola.

His attempted cross was pounced upon by James Henry, who hung up a deep cross that was headed back across goal and into the far corner by Marcus Browne.

The Seasiders almost produced an instant equaliser as Liam Feeney tried his luck with a low drive that beat Simon Eastwood but cannoned off the foot of the post.

Oxford doubled their lead on the stroke of half time as James Henry, who had bagged seven goals in his last eight games prior to today’s game, was left completely unmarked inside the area.

The home side countered well and worked the ball out to the flanks, where the ball back into the middle was confidently swept home by the midfielder, giving Howard no chance.

Blackpool were by no means poor in the first half, but they had been uncharacteristically sloppy at the back and fell victim to Oxford’s ruthlessness, with the home side scoring both of their chances in front of goal.

Pool needed a strong response at the start of the second half and they brought on top goalscorer Gnanduillet at the break as they searched to get back in the game.

Turton was the man to make way, with the defender appearing to take a knock in the opening 45 minutes.

Bola, Blackpool’s main threat going forwards, fizzed yet another ball across the face of goal - this time his delivery flicking off a defender’s leg and flying just wide of the far post.

Try as they might, the Seasiders struggled to create anything of note and Oxford looked comfortable - more than happy to sit on their two-goal lead.

They went close to a third when Jamie Mackie brought a good save out of Howard with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

A Jordan Thompson free kick beat everyone in the Oxford box before smashing into the face of Ben Heneghan, who was caught by surprise, resulting in the ball rolling into the grateful arms of Eastwood.

The Seasiders were then granted a priceless opportunity to pull one back as the two substitutes combined, John O’Sullivan pulling the ball back to Harry Pritchard who took a touch before lifting the ball over the bar.

Blackpool wasted another glorious chance with seven minutes left, Heneghan strangely opting to head back across goal rather than nodding home when he was left unmarked at the back post.

That proved to be the last chance of the game for Blackpool, with Oxford successfully winding the clock down in the five minutes of stoppage time.

TEAMS

Oxford: Eastwood, Dickie (Raglan), Nelson, Hanson, Brannagan, Browne, Ruffels, Mousinho, Whyte (Holmes), Henry, Mackie

Subs not used: Mitchell, Garbutt, Smith, Long, McMahon

Blackpool: Howard, Turton (Gnanduillet), Daniels, Heneghan, Bola, Spearing, Guy (Pritchard), Thompson, Delfouneso, Feeney, Dodoo (O'Sullivan)

Subs not used: Boney, O'Connor, Bunney, Taylor

Referee: Matt Donohue

Attendance: 6,003 (294 Blackpool)