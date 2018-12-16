Oxford United 2-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings as Seasiders slump to disappointing defeat

Blackpool's hopes of keeping in touch with the League One play-offs were dealt a blow with a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United yesterday.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips explains reasoning behind Armand Gnanduillet being dropped to the bench



Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Struggled with his kicking in the swirling wind but little he could have done about Oxford’s two goals.

Ollie Turton - 5

Afternoon to forget for the defender, who scored the own goal for Oxford’s first before coming off injured.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Struggled to get to grips with the treacherous conditions in the first half but improved as the game wore on.

Ben Heneghan - 5

Wasted two good chances to get Blackpool back in it late on. Picked up a booking for repetitive fouling.

Marc Bola - 6

Blackpool’s biggest threat going forwards but should have done better with his weak clearance prior to Oxford’s opener.

Jay Spearing - 6

Had a fairly uneventful afternoon on his return to the side. Struggled at times when Oxford hit Pool on the break.

Callum Guy - 5

Sloppy in possession and gave the ball away too often. Looked off the pace and perhaps short on fitness.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Looked the most likely to make something happen in the second half. Effort and application was certainly there.

Nathan Delfouneso - 5

Quiet. Didn’t do enough to justify his selection after complaining of limited game time after last weekend’s win.

Liam Feeney - 6

Came closest for Pool with a low drive which hit the foot of the post. Filled in well at right back in the second half.

Joe Dodoo - 5

Struggled up front on his own and ineffective after being moved to the wing. Only seems to perform in a front two.

Subs used

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

For Turton, 46

Forced to feed off scraps and left chasing lost causes. Struggled to get into the game after being brought on at half time.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Dodoo, 60

Tried to make things happen and whipped in a couple of promising balls into the Oxford box, but by then it was too late.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Guy, 66

Wasted a glorious chance to get Blackpool back in it late on when he fired over the crossbar from inside the box.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O'Connor, Joe Bunney, Chris Taylor

Oxford: Eastwood, Dickie (Raglan), Nelson, Hanson, Brannagan, Browne, Ruffels, Mousinho, Whyte (Holmes), Henry, Mackie

Subs not used: Mitchell, Garbutt, Smith, Long, McMahon

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Attendance: 6,003 (294 Blackpool)

Next match: Solihull Moors (home, Tuesday, December 18, 7.45pm, FA Cup second round)