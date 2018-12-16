Oxford United 2-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings as Seasiders slump to disappointing defeat

Blackpool's hopes of keeping in touch with the League One play-offs were dealt a blow with a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United yesterday.
READ MORE: Terry McPhillips explains reasoning behind Armand Gnanduillet being dropped to the bench
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 6
Struggled with his kicking in the swirling wind but little he could have done about Oxford’s two goals.
Ollie Turton - 5
Afternoon to forget for the defender, who scored the own goal for Oxford’s first before coming off injured.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Struggled to get to grips with the treacherous conditions in the first half but improved as the game wore on.
Ben Heneghan - 5
Wasted two good chances to get Blackpool back in it late on. Picked up a booking for repetitive fouling.
Marc Bola - 6
Blackpool’s biggest threat going forwards but should have done better with his weak clearance prior to Oxford’s opener.
Jay Spearing - 6
Had a fairly uneventful afternoon on his return to the side. Struggled at times when Oxford hit Pool on the break.
Callum Guy - 5
Sloppy in possession and gave the ball away too often. Looked off the pace and perhaps short on fitness.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Looked the most likely to make something happen in the second half. Effort and application was certainly there.
Nathan Delfouneso - 5
Quiet. Didn’t do enough to justify his selection after complaining of limited game time after last weekend’s win.
Liam Feeney - 6
Came closest for Pool with a low drive which hit the foot of the post. Filled in well at right back in the second half.
Joe Dodoo - 5
Struggled up front on his own and ineffective after being moved to the wing. Only seems to perform in a front two.
Subs used
Armand Gnanduillet - 6
For Turton, 46
Forced to feed off scraps and left chasing lost causes. Struggled to get into the game after being brought on at half time.
John O’Sullivan - 6
For Dodoo, 60
Tried to make things happen and whipped in a couple of promising balls into the Oxford box, but by then it was too late.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Guy, 66
Wasted a glorious chance to get Blackpool back in it late on when he fired over the crossbar from inside the box.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O'Connor, Joe Bunney, Chris Taylor
Oxford: Eastwood, Dickie (Raglan), Nelson, Hanson, Brannagan, Browne, Ruffels, Mousinho, Whyte (Holmes), Henry, Mackie
Subs not used: Mitchell, Garbutt, Smith, Long, McMahon
Referee: Matthew Donohue
Attendance: 6,003 (294 Blackpool)
Next match: Solihull Moors (home, Tuesday, December 18, 7.45pm, FA Cup second round)