Owner Simon Sadler has made statement of intent at Blackpool says Tim Fielding

Simon Sadler’s recent behind-the-scenes appointments at Blackpool are a statement of intent.

That’s according to Tim Fielding, who recently stepped down from his role as an advisor to the board.

That coincided with the appointment of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Ben Mansford as the club’s new chief executive, a role he will take up next month.

Mansford will work alongside chief commercial officer Linton Brown and the new head of recruitment, likely to be former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson.

The new team has been put together by owner Sadler alongside fellow director and friend Brett Gerrity.

Fielding told The Gazette: “I was at the recent Blackpool Supporters’ Trust meeting when Brett and Linton spoke and they clearly have a vision to take Blackpool back up to the Championship, which is great to hear.

“I think bringing someone in like Ben, who is clearly very experienced at a football level as well as an administrative level, is certainly going to help deliver that.

“You look at his CV and it’s very impressive. It’s a statement of intent from Simon that he means business and he won’t tread water with this.”

Fielding was initially brought in when Blackpool FC was placed into receivership and went on to play a leading role in getting the club back on its feet.

He was named non-executive director in February before becoming an advisor to the board to assist Sadler’s transition period.

“It was massively difficult in the early stages,” Fielding added.

“I worked seven days a week for the first six or seven weeks after the receiver came in. It was very hands-on.

“I was down there more than I was in my own office in the first couple of weeks.

“But you can’t do that sort of thing forever. I’ve got obligations here and at home, and I have to earn a living like everybody else.

“I wanted to see it over the line after everything we had been through.

“I think I helped a lot, especially during those early weeks.

“Both (former board members) Ben Hatton and Michael Bolingbroke contacted me after they left to thank me for the input I gave.

“It was really enjoyable and really satisfying, especially the build-up to the Southend game.

“What we did that day from the start we had was incredible.”

Fielding now intends to step back from the boardroom and concentrate on what the fans’ battle was all about: watching football again.

He said: “I have enjoyed going back to being a fan, probably more than I thought I would.

“I’ve enjoyed going to the games with my youngest son and he’s really into it, which is great to see.

“I help to run a business club at the ground every week and I will no doubt still do a few things with BST, so I will still be involved with the odd thing.”