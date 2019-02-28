Owen Oyston's daughter Natalie Christopher denied access to EFL meeting

Former Blackpool FC chairwoman Natalie Christopher was prevented from entering today's English Football League meeting in Derby.

Despite being removed from the club's board by the court receiver on Monday, Owen Oyston's daughter fully intended to represent the club at today's quarterly EFL meeting, according to the Press Association.

Christopher was denied access because she no longer holds any official position at the club.

The immediate future of Blackpool FC was due to be discussed at the meeting as the appointment of the receiver could trigger a 12-point deduction. A final decision on this issue is expected to be taken at the EFL board meeting next Wednesday.

Oyston and Christopher were both removed from the board when the court-appointed receiver Paul Cooper installed a four-man team to take control of the club until it is sold.

The PA report states: "The embarrassing scenes at the EFL meeting suggest he (Owen Oyston) and his family have not come to terms with the court ruling.

"They will have to, though, as Companies House has now listed the 'termination of appointment' notices for Christopher and Owen Oyston, publicly confirming their removal from Blackpool's board of directors."

Christopher was appointed chairwoman in February last year, replacing Oyston's son Karl, who is now embroiled in a legal dispute with his father.