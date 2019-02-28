Owen Oyston's daughter and ex-Blackpool chairwoman Natalie Christopher involved in EFL meeting in Derby

Controversy surrounds the attendance of Owen Oyston's daughter Natalie Christopher at today's EFL meeting in Derby.

The Press Association reported that the former Blackpool chairwoman was denied access to the meeting of the 72 EFL clubs because she no longer holds any official position Bloomfield Road.

However, The Gazette understands that Christopher was admitted and played a full and active role in proceedings.

The immediate future of Blackpool FC was due to be discussed at the meeting as the appointment of the receiver could trigger a 12-point deduction.

A final decision on this issue is expected to be taken at the EFL board meeting next Wednesday.

It is understood that club secretary Steve Edwards was sent to the meeting as Blackpool's official representative.

The PA report states: "The embarrassing scenes at the EFL meeting suggest he (Owen Oyston) and his family have not come to terms with the court ruling.

"They will have to, though, as Companies House has now listed the 'termination of appointment' notices for Christopher and Owen Oyston, publicly confirming their removal from Blackpool's board of directors."

Christopher was appointed chairwoman in February last year, replacing Oyston's son Karl, who is now embroiled in a legal dispute with his father.

When contacted by The Gazette,the EFL would not confirm or deny Christopher's participation in the meeting and would not comment on the matter.