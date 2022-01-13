Owen Dale vows there's a lot more to come from him in a Blackpool shirt after sealing permanent switch

It comes after the winger’s permanent switch to Bloomfield Road was finally completed after his loan spell from Crewe Alexandra had expired.

The 23-year-old returned to Gresty Road earlier in the week, throwing doubts over whether he would join the Seasiders permanently as initially advertised.

Dale initially joined Blackpool on September 1 with a view to making the move permanent this month.

However, Dale has now finally become a Blackpool player, agreeing a two-year deal plus a 12-month option for an undisclosed fee, which is understood to be below the £500,000 that had previously been reported.

Now his future is resolved, Dale believes his permanent switch will give him the “freedom” and “momentum” to perform well on a more consistent basis.

He scored on his Blackpool debut in the comeback win at Reading in October but only managed another six further appearances, last featuring in the defeat at Derby County on December 11.

The winger’s loan got off to a delayed start as an issue with his foot emerged during his medical, meaning he didn’t make his Blackpool bow for another seven weeks after joining.

“I’m happy to now be here as a permanent player and I’m ready to really crack on,” he told the club’s official website.

“This will give me a lot more freedom.

“I’ve done fine so far, but there’s definitely a lot more to come from me and I can now kick on and show that.

“In football you always want to gain some momentum and that’s something I’ve not quite been able to do yet.

“Now I can get that momentum, help the team and show what I’m here to do.”