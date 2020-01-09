Out-of-favour Blackpool striker Ryan Hardie makes loan switch to League Two side

Blackpool striker Ryan Hardie has joined League Two side Plymouth Argyle on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Scot makes the switch to Home Park just six months after a big-money move to Blackpool from Scottish giants Rangers.

The striker has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders this term and hasn't featured in the league since October 12.

Meanwhile the 22-year-old has started just two league games all season and has even struggled to make Grayson's match-day squads in recent weeks.

His only goal of the campaign came in Blackpool's 5-1 win against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy in September.

Blackpool's chief executive Ben Mansford said: “We feel that this is an ideal opportunity for Ryan to go out and get a consistent run of games under his belt.

"He’s been a brilliant professional and we’ll now be monitoring his progress closely ahead of his return to the club in the summer.”

Plymouth, who are managed by former Bury boss Ryan Lowe, are currently sixth in League Two.