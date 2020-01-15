Out-of-favour Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf heads out on loan to National League outfit

Out-of-favour Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf has joined National League side Boreham Wood on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has only recently returned from an unsuccessful spell with former club Solihull Moors, where he netted just once in 11 appearances.

But Yussuf, who has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Seasiders, has headed out straight away joining the National League play-off hopefuls.

Yussuf, a Terry McPhillips signing, made the move to the Fylde Coast before the season got underway on a free transfer after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Solihull last season.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame the non-league outfit 3-2 in their second round replay.

Yussuf could make his debut on Saturday against his former club Solihull.

The forward was due to sign for Macclesfield Town on transfer deadline day during the summer but the deal collapsed after the paperwork failed to get approval from the EFL.

Yussuf joins Christoffer Mafoumbi in departing the club today, the goalkeeper agreeing a loan deal with League Two side Morecambe until the end of the season.

Ben Heneghan, meanwhile, has agreed to spend the rest of the season with the Seasiders after the club came to an agreement with his parent club Sheffield United.